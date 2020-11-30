Coroner: Girl, 13, pulled from Decatur house fire Sunday has died

SPRINGFIELD — Sangamon County officials say a 13-year-old girl removed from a Decatur house fire on Sunday has died.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the girl died at St. John's Hospital on Monday. The victim was initially taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Sunday and was later admitted to St. John's, according to Allmon.
Two passers-by who smashed their way into a burning Decatur home to try and save children they feared were trapped inside tearfully told of their frustration and anguish at not being able to reach them Sunday afternoon.
In a statement released overnight, the Decatur Fire Department said crews responded at 1:45 p.m. to a report of a fire with trapped occupants at 650 W. Main St. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house. Three occupants had already evacuated the structure, and a fourth person — a 13-year-old girl — was found and rescued by firefighters.
Allmon could not say officially it was the same girl Decatur firefighters found inside while battling the fire. Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Ohl did confirm that a 13-year-old girl was found in the home and that no other rescues of a person matching that description took place on Sunday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The coroner said an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will reveal a preliminary cause of death.
This story will be updated.
