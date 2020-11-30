 Skip to main content
Coroner: Girl, 13, pulled from Decatur house fire Sunday has died
Coroner: Girl, 13, pulled from Decatur house fire Sunday has died

SPRINGFIELD — Sangamon County officials say a 13-year-old girl removed from a Decatur house fire on Sunday has died.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the girl died at St. John's Hospital on Monday. The victim was initially taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Sunday and was later admitted to St. John's, according to Allmon.

In a statement released overnight, the Decatur Fire Department said crews responded at 1:45 p.m. to a report of a fire with trapped occupants at 650 W. Main St. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house. Three occupants had already evacuated the structure, and a fourth person — a 13-year-old girl — was found and rescued by firefighters. 

Allmon could not say officially it was the same girl Decatur firefighters found inside while battling the fire. Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Ohl did confirm that a 13-year-old girl was found in the home and that no other rescues of a person matching that description took place on Sunday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The coroner said an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will reveal a preliminary cause of death. 

This story will be updated.

Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon. 

A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.  

Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…

The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

