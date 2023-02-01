Coroner identifies 13-year-old gunshot victim

DECATUR — The 13-year-old boy shot to death in a Decatur house was identified Wednesday as Marquez N. Otis.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Otis was pronounced dead Monday night in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital. Decatur police were called to the house on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. Day said Marquez had been “transported to the hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.”

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on a preliminary charge of involuntary manslaughter and was being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Day said an autopsy showed the fatal single shot had passed through the victim's upper arm and shoulder and then passed through his chest.

Police investigations continue and an inquest is pending.

