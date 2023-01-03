Coroner identifies Decatur homicide victim

DECATUR — The Decatur man shot to death on the last day of 2022 has been identified as Javaris J. Milan.

A news release from the office of Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 31 in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur police said they had found Milan in the 1000 block of East Pearl Street after being alerted at 12:23 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot multiple times.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said police were pursuing leads in the killing and the investigation continued.

An inquest into Milan’s death is pending.

