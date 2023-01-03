 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner identifies Decatur homicide victim

DECATUR — The Decatur man shot to death on the last day of 2022 has been identified as Javaris J. Milan.

A news release from the office of Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 31 in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur police said they had found Milan in the 1000 block of East Pearl Street after being alerted at 12:23 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot multiple times.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said police were pursuing leads in the killing and the investigation continued.

An inquest into Milan’s death is pending.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

