Coroner identifies Decatur murder victim; police name suspect

DECATUR — The Decatur woman shot dead Monday evening was identified Tuesday as Shyann S. Foster, and Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said she was killed in her own home.

Decatur police on Tuesday also released the name of the man they accuse of murdering her: Darius R. Coffie, aged 29. He is wanted on a first degree murder warrant backed by a $10 million bond and Lt. Scott Rosenbery warned the public the suspect “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

In a news release, the coroner said the 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove Avenue. Day said an autopsy was due to be conducted Tuesday and an inquest is pending.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the killing to come forward. They can contact officers directly at 217-424-2711 or call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

