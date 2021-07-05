 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies driver killed in rural Macon County crash

CERRO GORDO — The car driver killed in a head-on crash in rural Macon County Friday was identified Monday as Glen C. Handley of Cerro Gordo.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Handley, 53, had been pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at the scene of the crash on U.S. 36 near Prairie Valley Road.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

State Police reports said Handley’s westbound Ford Mustang had crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a semi-truck. “Mr. Handley suffered massive generalized trauma to the body as a result of the collision,” added Day in his statement.

The State Police continue to investigate the crash and an inquest is pending.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

