Coroner identifies driver killed in rural Macon County crash

CERRO GORDO — The car driver killed in a head-on crash in rural Macon County Friday was identified Monday as Glen C. Handley of Cerro Gordo.
A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Handley, 53, had been pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at the scene of the crash on U.S. 36 near Prairie Valley Road.
State Police reports said Handley’s westbound Ford Mustang had crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a semi-truck. “Mr. Handley suffered massive generalized trauma to the body as a result of the collision,” added Day in his statement.
The State Police continue to investigate the crash and an inquest is pending.
