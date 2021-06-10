Coroner identifies man from Clinton Lake jet ski incident

CLINTON – The man who died after a jet ski incident on Clinton Lake Wednesday has been identified by the DeWitt County coroner.
Armando Borrego Jr., 53, Pontiac, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after going underwater while swimming toward the jet ski on the lake, DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The Clinton Fire Department said it was dispatched at 4:02 p.m. with the DeWitt County Sheriff and DeWitt County Emergency Medical Services for a person missing in the water.
Tags
Kade Heather
Courts Reporter
Followed notifications
