Coroner identifies pedestrian who died after being struck by car in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — The 84-year-old pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday in Shelby County has been identified as Sidney K. Manning.

Shelby County Coroner Brian Green said Manning died while crossing Illinois 16 near 2008 East Road in Shelby County to gain access to a Lake Shelbyville walking path near his home.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, the man entered the roadway around 5:13 a.m. and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Briar True, 25, of Neoga. True was not injured.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

