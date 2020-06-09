You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coroner identifies Tuscola woman killed in head-on crash
0 comments
top story

Coroner identifies Tuscola woman killed in head-on crash

{{featured_button_text}}

TUSCOLA — The Douglas County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a vehicle collision Monday morning as 19-year-old Rebecca Urbeck of Tuscola.

Coroner Todd Ray said Urbeck died at 10:47 a.m. when her car collided head-on with a semi-truck on U.S. 36 near Douglas County Road 300 East.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Ray said the accident remains under investigation by his office and the State Police.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News