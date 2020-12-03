 Skip to main content
Coroner releases cause of death for teen in fire
top story
FATAL FIRE

Coroner releases cause of death for teen in fire

650 W. Main St. house fire 1 120120.JPG

Stuffed animals and candles have been placed at the base of a tree outside the home at 650 W. Main St. in memory of 13-year-old Janariyah Scott. Janariyah died Monday from injuries sustained in a fire in the home on Sunday.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

SPRINGFIELD — Smoke inhalation has been listed as the preliminary cause of death of Janariyah Scott, the 13-year-old Decatur girl who was pulled from a Decatur fire on Sunday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the determination was made following an autopsy Wednesday. Janariyah was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Monday at the Pediatric intensive care unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Decatur firefighters were called to 650 W. Main St. at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house.

Witnesses who spoke with a Herald & Review reporter Sunday afternoon said they had forced their way into the burning building upon hearing that there were children trapped inside, but were unsuccessful in their attempt to make it upstairs.

Responding firefighters located Janariyah and removed her from the house via a second-story window of the two-story building, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl said during an interview Monday.

Emergency Management Services personnel quickly began conducting CPR on the girl before she was transported for medical treatment. Ohl said a 7-year-old child was rescued from the building by firefighters who first arrived on scene and was also transported to receive medical attention. No update on that child has been provided.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire

Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon. 

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.  

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…

 

