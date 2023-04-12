DECATUR — A coroner’s jury Wednesday probed the grim details of three murder victims shot to death in two separate incidents inside Decatur homes: a woman murdered along with her unborn daughter and two men gunned down by another customer while waiting to get haircuts.

The jurors returned verdicts of homicide in the March 8 killing of pregnant mother Janiah B. Thomas, 20, and the March 17 shootings of Tamyus L. Jarrett, 18, and 21-year-old Ramone Bass.

In the case of Thomas, jurors gasped as they heard how she was killed by a bullet to the head; she was more than 26 weeks pregnant with a baby daughter. She was gunned down as she huddled in a bedroom of a house in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street cradling her 4-year-old daughter who was also wounded.

“(The 4-year-old) was hit in the eye and I believe she lost her eye as a result,” said James Wrigley, a juvenile division detective with Decatur police who gave evidence.

He told the jurors how Thomas was mortally wounded by a bullet that blasted through the walls of the home from gunmen who opened fire from outside.

Wrigley said the assailants fired from some 50 yards range as they walked away backwards from the house and police later recovered 10 shell casings but believe more shots were fired. He said police have a clear view of what happened as one of the assailants filmed the attack on a cell phone.

Wrigley said the gunfire was part of a dispute Thomas had earlier been involved in with another woman connected with the gunmen. Wrigley said everybody involved knew that Thomas was pregnant.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day then asked: “So they knew the house was occupied and they knew when they fired upon the house that there was a distinct possibility, probably an intent, that they would hurt or harm somebody inside?”

“Correct,” replied Wrigley.

Police have since arrested Mattavius A. Anderson, 18, and two males aged 15 and 17, all charged with murder. The two younger men were being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center and Anderson, who appeared in Macon County Circuit Court recently and denied all charges, is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million.

Turning to the murders of Jarrett and Bass, the jurors were told the two victims were basically executed by a gunman while waiting to get haircuts in a home on East Johnson Avenue being used as a barber’s shop.

Bryan Kaylor, a detective with Decatur police, said the gunman had just got his own haircut and was seen chatting with the two victims when they came in to wait their turn for haircuts.

The gunman then left but returned a short time later, this time wearing a mask. “He came back inside the house and fired multiple rounds at both men and then fled the scene,” said Kaylor.

Both Jarrett and Bass were later pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Kaylor said one of the victims may have been armed, as a gun was found at the scene that could not be traced to anyone, but he said that weapon had not been fired.

Based on witness evidence (the barber and two other patrons) and video surveillance, police were able to identify the alleged gunman as Kahylil D. Woods, 20. He is now being held in the Macon County Jail on double murder charges with bail set at $3 million; he's asked for time to hire a lawyer and is due to be back in court April 27.

Mystery still surrounds what provoked the shooting, and the jurors were offered no evidence as to motive. One of the jurors asked Kaylor what was said between the gunman and the victims before the shooting, and was told there was no suggestion of any argument or dispute.

“Everybody in that room heard the conversation, although they didn’t necessarily pay a lot of attention to it,” Kaylor told the jury. “It was just as it was described, normal barbershop talk.”

