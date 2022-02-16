Coroner's jury probes two unnatural Decatur deaths of drug and gunshot victims

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury Wednesday waded through the facts surrounding two unnatural Decatur deaths: Martin M. Mize, who died from illegal narcotics intoxication, and Efrem O. Jones, shot to death outside his apartment home.

The jury first dealt with the death of 45-year-old Mize, and ruled it accidental. But Decatur police Detective L. Lewellyn, in response to a question from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, confirmed the case had been the subject of a criminal investigation against the drug dealer who supplied Mize.

“Will this have the potential of yielding criminal charges against the dealer? And they might include drug-induced homicide?” asked Day.

“Yes,” replied the detective.

Lewellyn told the jury that the body of Mize had been found in his Decatur apartment on Nov. 18. The day before, Mize’s mother had brought him home from a care facility in Danville where he had been treated for two months for a degenerative disease affecting his legs.

“(His mother) relayed to me that Mr. Mize had made statements to the effect of he was looking forward to getting home and using drugs again,” said Lewellyn. “He’s been a drug user for quite some time and it appeared he was almost anxious to get home so he could use drugs again.”

Police recovered a series of text messages Mize had sent to his dealer on the ride back from Danville.

“The messages said things like ‘Hey, I am getting out of the care facility, would you be able to meet with me? I am going to need something later,’ words to that effect,” added Lewellyn.

The detective said Mize gave his mother the impression he was planning to buy marijuana but believes that was just a ruse to cover up his intention to purchase harder drugs. “She would be more forgiving if she knew he was buying marijuana than if she knew he was buying crack cocaine,” Lewellyn said.

He didn’t name the dealer, but told jurors he was familiar to police from previous arrests. “The dealer (Mize) reached out to doesn’t sell marijuana; the dealer he reached out to sells cocaine,” the detective said.

The day after he came home, Mize’s mother found him dead in his apartment. An autopsy showed he had used cocaine laced with fentanyl and would have died within minutes.

Turning to the death of 30-year-old Efrem O. Jones, the jurors returned a verdict of homicide after hearing he was gunned down on the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the 500 block of South Church Street.

Giving evidence, Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said there had been an “altercation” in the parking lot of Jones’s apartment building that he was not apparently involved with. But Jones was standing outside when masked suspects who had been involved in that earlier trouble returned.

Appenzeller said an argument then ensued and witnesses said gunshots followed and Jones’s dead body, hit by multiple bullets, was found lying on the sidewalk.

The coroner asked if there was any indication Jones was armed or had tried to defend himself. “There is nothing that indicates that he was armed,” Appenzeller replied.

Within a week of the killing, police had arrested Decatur man Jatrevius O. Jarrett who has since been charged with first degree murder. He is due in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday for the appearance of his defense counsel.

Jarrett, 18, is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at more than $1.5 million.

