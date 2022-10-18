Coroner's jury probes two violent Decatur deaths

DECATUR — Two violent Decatur deaths, one by gunshots and the other by fire, were examined by a Macon County coroner’s jury Tuesday.

Jurors took only minutes to conclude that Arrion L. McClelland was the victim of a homicide while Cory J. Ballinger died accidentally after choking to death on fumes in a travel camper fire.

In the case of the 24-year-old McClelland, Decatur police Detective Ben Massey said he was shot to death in the early hours of August 14 after gunfire erupted in a parking lot next to the Lock Stock & Barrel.

One bullet wounded McClelland in the pelvis while a second, fatal round, struck him in the head.

Massey said McClelland had been at the bar and was among people in the parking lot next to the business when the gunfire started.

“A vehicle pulls up with with one, and most likely two subjects, and it appears to be two people fire rounds in his direction and Mr. McClelland is struck twice,” the detective said.

Questioned by Coroner Michael E. Day, Massey said the precise circumstances leading up to the shooting were not clear. The detective said there “may have been some words exchanged” based on video recordings, but had no evidence to corroborate that is what sparked the gunfire.

“So Mr. McClelland was not armed and took no active role in any type of firefight or anything along those lines?” Day asked.

“There was a handgun recovered from Mr. McClelland, however there was no indication that he fired it,” Massey replied. He said it did not appear the victim knew the identity of the killers before they pulled up and shot him to death.

Massey said police have since arrested Kyle Escoe, 18, and Dionte A. Robinson, 24, who are both being held on first degree murder charges. A third suspect is still being sought in connection with the murder.

Turning to the accidental fire death of Ballinger, 49, jurors were told the fierce blaze on the morning of August 21 that destroyed the travel camper where he was staying had consumed any trace of what had caused it.

Special Agent Robert Dunn with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said he was unable to pin down a precise cause but, asked by the coroner, said he saw nothing to indicate it was arson.

Dunn said the camper was kept next to the garage of a home in the 1400 block of North 27th Street and had an electrical hook-up powered by a cord run from the garage.

The agent said Ballinger had been drinking with friends the evening before the fire. “I was told they were partying in the garage until 1 a.m. or so and he then went into the camper to go to bed,” Dunn added. “The last person who spoke to him left at 1:30 a.m. and she said he was watching a movie in the camper.”

Day told the jurors what happened next was speculation. But he noted Ballinger was a smoker and his blood showed traces of both alcohol and cocaine and it may have been that he just hadn’t woken up when the fire started by some kind of accident.

“So he could have been drowsy and then passed out or just gone into a deep sleep,” Day said.