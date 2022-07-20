Coroner's jury, with no sign of Decatur victim's body, returns homicide verdict

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury decided Wednesday that Norma J. Crutchfield’s death was a homicide even though the Decatur woman’s body has never been found.

The jurors accepted Decatur police evidence that the 41-year-old victim had been killed, dismembered and her final resting place is in garbage bags dumped in the Macon County landfill.

Detective James Knierim told the jurors that it would be a hopelessly expensive mission impossible to locate her remains now, after police believe she was stabbed to death and dismembered sometime around Nov. 7, 2020, shortly before she was reported missing by her family

“We calculated it was millions of dollars to do a search,” Knierim said. “And no one has that money.”

Crutchfield’s sometime boyfriend, Troy D. Slaw, 45, has since been charged with her murder as well as cutting up the body and concealment of a homicidal death. He is being held in the Macon County Jail along with Chase N. Freeman, 23, who is charged with helping to dismember the body and also concealment of a homicidal death.

Knierim said it was police questioning of Freeman that broke open the case after he described being recruited by Slaw to help cut up and dispose of Crutchfield’s remains. He claims that he did not help with the bloody dismembering, but had earlier seen the woman’s body stuffed in a bedroom closet with a stab wound to the chest.

Freeman is quoted as telling police he helped move her to a plastic sheet-lined bathroom of the Slaw home on East Olive Street where Slaw would carry out the dismemberment using an electric saw. Freeman also helped out with the cleaning up of extensive blood stains inside the house.

Freeman had later dropped two large “contractor style” garbage bags he believed contained Crutchfield’s body in his trash bins, where they were later hauled away along with his regular garbage.

Police said the clean-up of the murder scene failed to hide the blood stains from forensic testing. “Her (Crutchfield’s) DNA is in the bathroom, the back bedroom closet… the dining room, the living room…” Knierim said. He said a large area of blood in the living room had the outline of a body when it was revealed with chemical testing.

And on a seized phone belonging to Slaw, Knierim said police recovered a deleted picture of Crutchfield: “We can’t say if she was deceased, but she was certainly unconscious on the bathroom floor and there appears to be some substance around her head… and her feet are bound,” he added.

The detective said Freeman had told police that Slaw had discussed with him various methods of getting rid of Crutchfield’s body parts before they went with the garbage can idea.

“They discussed throwing them in the lake, but decided that was a bad idea,” said Knierim.

“And, according to Freeman, eventually the body was placed in the garbage cans of the residence that he lived at.”

Other evidence police gathered included an interview with an 11-year-old child of Slaw’s from another relationship. The boy told police he was present in the house and had seen Crutchfield attacked on the day police believe she was killed.

“He stated he witnessed dad beating on Norma, Norma running out of the house and Troy grabbing her and bringing her back in and taking her back to the back bedroom,” Knierim told the jurors.

Responding to a juror’s questions about the fact that Crutchfield’s body had not been recovered, the detective said: “No, we do not have a body. We have a crime scene that goes between a bedroom, hallway, bathroom, dining room and living room. And we have statements from a co-defendant who said the body was dismembered and put in a trash can.”

DNA was recovered from a trash can at Freeman’s address, but Knierim said it was too degraded to be useful.

Questioned by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, the detective said the amount of blood traces was consistent with the description of Crutchfield’s death and disposal.

Knierim said the victim got by on government benefits and police have carefully monitored her benefits since she vanished. Knierim said there had been no sign of her having used them, but Slaw had been caught on video accessing them, along with another of his girlfriends.

Knierim said the girlfriend had been arrested for that offense and she had then told police that Slaw had admitted to her that Crutchfield was dead.

Speaking before the inquest, Day told the Herald & Review it is unusual to have a jury return a verdict without a body, but not unknown. He cited the most recent high-profile example of the June, 2017 disappearance of Yingying Zhang, a visiting Chinese student at the University of Illinois.

She vanished in Urbana and her body has never been found. Brendt Allen Christensen was later convicted by a jury of kidnapping, raping, murdering and decapitating the 26-year-old victim. And as in the case of Crutchfield, he later told police he had dismembered her body and disposed of it in garbage bags in the dumpster outside of his apartment.

Christensen, 33, was sentenced in July 2019 to life in prison without possibility of parole.