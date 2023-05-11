DECATUR — The massive Reas Bridge Road Project — which has long-proved a bridge too far after giving county board members a bad case of sticker shock — finally gets the greenlight at a projected cost of more than $32 million.

Work is now due to get underway by late summer to replace the bridges and its approach roads and is expected to take two years.

The existing pair of two-lane bridges, condemned by Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-4, as being in the worst shape of any in the county, would vanish in favor of spanning Lake Decatur with a new four lane structure and revamping the approach roads.

A new bridge is also seen as being a crucial part of the Macon County Beltway Project, a 22-mile-long loop around the eastern and southern edges of Decatur.

The county board had hoped it had the project in the bag back in 2017 when engineering work-ups estimated the cost at no more than $18 million. But bids from contractors came in far beyond that.

And the engineering projections for the latest bridge overhaul still missed the mark, estimating the cost at $29 million. But the county board, after discussion Thursday evening, decided unanimously that the estimated cost and the lowest contractor bid were close enough to proceed.

“Like I said, it's the worst bridge in Macon County and we don't have a choice, we're going to move forward with it," Greenfield told the Herald & Review.

Funding for Reas Bridge is being pulled from 10 different sources, including federal and state funds. Some of the state money, however — a $3 million contribution from the Illinois Department of Transportation — as yet to be awarded and isn’t due to come through until August 23.

But board members worried that if they delayed and kept shopping around for a better deal, the cost of the project would just keep ballooning and it would never get done.

"I've been on the board since 2020 and Reas Bridge has always been a concept of discussion..." said board member Karl Coleman, D-1.

"It's unfortunate to see that we are still dealing with some of the uncertainty that we're dealing with around the country when it comes to pricing for materials and things like that. But I am glad to see we are making our way forward when it comes to the Reas Bridge project and obviously it puts us in a more advantageous position as a community and as a county..."

Greenfield said he had hoped the actual cost would have been closer to the $29 million projected in the engineering estimate, but he said the county will find the money, somehow. "We're going to do it, it's got to be done," he added.

In other business, the board approved an overhaul of its ordinances governing the rules for developers building wind energy and solar generation facilities. The county has had to change its rules to comply with more relaxed state guidelines designed to encourage the creation of new power-generating projects.

The cost of special use permitting fees under the new rules is rising steeply: $150,000 for wind energy and $50,000 for solar; the previous cost for a special fee was $5,000.

And there was a round of applause for Assistant State's Attorney Michael Baggett, who provides the board with legal advice. He's also a prosecutor and was congratulated for obtaining a conviction of attempted murder and multiple other felony charges against Joseph Luckee Williams in a Macon County Circuit Court jury trial on Wednesday. Williams had tried to shoot a Decatur Police Officer to death with a submachine gun.

