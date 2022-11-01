Court case hinges on whether Decatur man was attacker, defending self

DECATUR — Two alternate versions of Decatur man Jerry A. Walker are now awaiting the verdict of the justice system.

On the one hand, according to the prosecution, he is a sadistic attacker who used a cigarette to burn his girlfriend all over her body. He is also accused of beating her with a wooden closet rod and breaking her nose and one of her fingers in an attack at their shared home at 4 a.m. October 6.

On the other hand, however, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders sought to cast the 31-year-old Walker as the victim during a preliminary hearing Oct. 26 in Macon County Circuit Court.

Cross-examining Decatur Police Officer Matthew Schmutz, she asked him if he had heard Walker stating he was the victim and his 24-year-old girlfriend “had come at him” with the closet rod.

Schmutz replied that he had seen references to that in reports about the case. “And he did in fact have injuries to his person… one of those injuries being a fractured thumb?” Sanders asked.

“I believe so,” Schmutz replied. He also acknowledged Walker had lacerations to his hand which the defendant claimed was from attempting to disarm his girlfriend who had seized a knife.

Walker told Judge Rodney Forbes he was entering a not guilty plea to a charge of aggravated domestic battery. But the judge told Walker he had found probable cause to try him and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Nov. 22.

Schmutz, questioned earlier by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, said Walker had turned violent during an argument with his girlfriend.

“He then grabbed an inch diameter wooden closet rod and began striking her with that, and she indicated he struck her repeatedly on the legs, arms, neck, back and side?" Rueter asked Schmutz. The officer confirmed that was the girlfriend’s version of events.

“And he also burned her with cigarettes on her legs, arms and neck, is that correct?” Rueter asked; the officer said it was. Schmutz said police had examined and photographed the woman’s injuries, which appeared to confirm her version of events.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that Walker remained in custody with bail set at $20,000, meaning he must post a bond of $2,000 to be released.