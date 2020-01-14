Court documents: Decatur high school student faces charges after grabbing officer by throat

DECATUR — Charges are pending against an 18-year-old Eisenhower High School student who authorities say grabbed the school liaison detective by the throat.

According to a sworn affidavit, the officer, who works for the Decatur Police Department but is at the school daily, was called for assistance at 2:25 p.m. to break up a fight between two students. A security guard removed one of the students from the classroom, while the other student remained inside the classroom.

The sworn affidavit said the 18-year-old student attempted to leave the classroom and was ordered to remain, prompting the student to yell obscenities at the officer and grab him by the throat.

After a struggle, the officer handcuffed the student and escorted her to the office as she screamed, struggled and pulled away, the court documents say. She was transported to the Macon County Jail, arrested and interviewed.

The sworn affidavit said the student told the officer she “was sorry she had blacked out” while she grabbed him by the throat. She is facing a preliminary felony charge of aggravated battery to an officer and a preliminary misdemeanor charge of resisting/obstructing an officer, both of which are subject to review by the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office.