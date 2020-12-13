Cousin appeals for help to find missing Decatur woman as police search her home

He said his cousin had led a troubled life beset with drug problems. But she had always maintained fairly close links with her family, especially her Mom and her aunt. “Before, probably the longest her aunt would go without hearing from her would be maybe a week,” added Blankenship. “Norma would stay in touch.”

Blankenship said the police search of the house is a worrying development but he’s also glad to see officers pursuing leads and working the case to find Crutchfield. He said her disappearance and the fears of not knowing what has become of her was very hard on the family, and has made him regret some decisions he has made in the past.

Blankenship recalled seeing his cousin on the street a year ago and, after realizing she hadn’t noticed him, turning away so she wouldn't catch sight of him. “Because, you know, every time I would see her before she would always ask me for money,” he explained. “Now I realize I should have talked to her, I should have tried to help her.”

Anyone with information about Norma Crutchfield can call Decatur Police at (217)424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

