Cousin appeals for help to find missing Decatur woman as police search her home

DECATUR — Ryan Blankenship is convinced, someone, somewhere, has information that can help the police find out what happened to his missing cousin, Norma Crutchfield.
Crutchfield, 41, lives in Decatur and was last seen Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of East Olive Street where she had been staying.
One ominous development was the sight of Decatur police detectives and experts from a State Police investigative unit entering Crutchfield’s East Olive residence Saturday and apparently searching the building and gathering evidence.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police would make no comment on the police activity except to confirm the investigation into Crutchfield’s whereabouts continued.
Blankenship, a landlord with property in Decatur who lives in Harristown, said he is holding onto the belief that his cousin will yet be found alive, if not well.
Support Local Journalism
“Because I don’t think she is gone,” he told the Herald & Review Sunday. “No, I don’t feel that. She is still missing and any leads, anything, might help find her. She might have got in with some bad people and maybe they are holding her somewhere, you know? If anyone out there knows something, please tell the police.”
He said his cousin had led a troubled life beset with drug problems. But she had always maintained fairly close links with her family, especially her Mom and her aunt. “Before, probably the longest her aunt would go without hearing from her would be maybe a week,” added Blankenship. “Norma would stay in touch.”
Blankenship said the police search of the house is a worrying development but he’s also glad to see officers pursuing leads and working the case to find Crutchfield. He said her disappearance and the fears of not knowing what has become of her was very hard on the family, and has made him regret some decisions he has made in the past.
Blankenship recalled seeing his cousin on the street a year ago and, after realizing she hadn’t noticed him, turning away so she wouldn't catch sight of him. “Because, you know, every time I would see her before she would always ask me for money,” he explained. “Now I realize I should have talked to her, I should have tried to help her.”
Anyone with information about Norma Crutchfield can call Decatur Police at (217)424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!