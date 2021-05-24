 Skip to main content
COVID-19 claims the life of another Macon County resident
COVID-19 claims the life of another Macon County resident

COVID-19
DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced the death of one resident, a woman in her 70s, from the results of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Graphs

May 24, 2021 COVID-19 statistics for Macon County

The health department also announced 27 newly confirmed positive cases over the weekend. Ten cases were reported on Saturday, five on Sunday, and 12 on Monday.

To date, 10,893 Macon County residents have tested positive and 198 have died since the pandemic began. The department’s release said 428 people are in isolation and eight are hospitalized.

Pfizer vaccination clinics planned in Decatur

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 10 additional deaths.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 death statistics

In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

5 things to know about the need for ongoing COVID-19 testing

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

