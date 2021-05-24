COVID-19 claims the life of another Macon County resident

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced the death of one resident, a woman in her 70s, from the results of COVID-19.

The health department also announced 27 newly confirmed positive cases over the weekend. Ten cases were reported on Saturday, five on Sunday, and 12 on Monday.

To date, 10,893 Macon County residents have tested positive and 198 have died since the pandemic began. The department’s release said 428 people are in isolation and eight are hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 10 additional deaths.

In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

