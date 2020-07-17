You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 closes Taylorville daycare
COVID-19 closes Taylorville daycare

TAYLORVILLE — The Lighthouse Learning Center daycare in Taylorville temporarily closed Friday due to an active coronavirus case. Lighthouse owners have been in contact with the local health department and Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency.

Staff members and several children are being tested after contact tracing efforts. During the closure, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be completed, officials said. The center is scheduled to open on July 21 with the local health department's approval.

COVID-19 has been active throughout the Christian and Montgomery counties. Chris-Mont EMA continues to encourage social distancing, frequent hand washing, cleaning commonly touch areas, and regularly wearing of masks to protect others when social distancing is not possible.

