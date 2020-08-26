COVID-19 outbreak reported in Pana long-term care center

PANA — Health officials say an outbreak of COVID-19 is confirmed at Life's Journey Senior Living.
Officials with the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency announced that two residents and three staff members of the Pana long-term care facility have tested positive for coronavirus.
"An outbreak, as defined by IDPH at a long term care facility, is two or more positive COVID-19 cases of staff or residents because of the higher-risk population," officials said in a Wednesday statement.
All residents and staff are currently being tested, according to the Chris-Mont EMA.
Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.