COVID-19 outbreak reported in Pana long-term care center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PANA — Health officials say an outbreak of COVID-19 is confirmed at Life's Journey Senior Living.

Officials with the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency announced that two residents and three staff members of the Pana long-term care facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

"An outbreak, as defined by IDPH at a long term care facility, is two or more positive COVID-19 cases of staff or residents because of the higher-risk population," officials said in a Wednesday statement.

All residents and staff are currently being tested, according to the Chris-Mont EMA.

Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.