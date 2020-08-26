 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 outbreak reported in Pana long-term care center
0 comments

COVID-19 outbreak reported in Pana long-term care center

{{featured_button_text}}

PANA — Health officials say an outbreak of COVID-19 is confirmed at Life's Journey Senior Living. 

Officials with the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency announced that two residents and three staff members of the Pana long-term care facility have tested positive for coronavirus. 

"An outbreak, as defined by IDPH at a long term care facility, is two or more positive COVID-19 cases of staff or residents because of the higher-risk population," officials said in a Wednesday statement.

All residents and staff are currently being tested, according to the Chris-Mont EMA.

Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News