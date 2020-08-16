COVID-19 testing event set for Aug. 20-25 in Decatur; County reports 13 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced free community COVID-19 testing will take place Aug. 20-25 in Decatur.

The testing , which will be done with a nasal swab, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.

No appointment is needed, but participants are required to wear a mask and have a phone number or email address to receive the results. It could take up to a week to receive the results.

The testing is being performed by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The health department also reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total to 759.

Of those, 375 have been released from isolation, 344 are isolating at home and 16 are hospitalized. There have been 24 deaths linked to coronavirus in the county.

Here is more information about the cases:

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

