COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel planned for Thursday

DECATUR — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Thursday at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.
The clinic held by the Macon County Health Department is only for county residents who need their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and qualify in Phases 1A, 1B or 1B+.
To schedule an appointment, call (217) 718-6205 or visit the following link: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/e6877660-c0fc-4bca-b741-042d266b326d/.
Decatur Conference Center and Hotel is located at 4191 W. U.S. Highway 36. Participants are asked to enter through the west side of the building.
