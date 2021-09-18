COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at three locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 13, to receive a second dose.

Old King’s Orchard Community Center, 815 N. Church St., Decatur, 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 14, to receive a second dose

Millikin University Commons, 1230 W. Main St., Decatur, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Must return to Millikin University Commons Friday, Oct. 15, to receive a second dose.

The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at one location:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

