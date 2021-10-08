 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit Street, Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Must return on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to receive a second dose.
  • Millikin University, 1184 W. Main Street, Decatur, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Must return on Friday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.
The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at one location:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit Street, Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

