 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

  • 0

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday a lower dose of their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for authorization to use the vaccine in children in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

DECATUR - The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur.

Watch now: Impact Life looking for blood donors to meet local hospital demand

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations: 

  • Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose. 
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit Street, Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return to the health department on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.  
Allerton Retreat Center receives $1 million donation from Decatur couple

The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at two locations: 

  • Macon County Health Department, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. 
  • Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Herald & Review holding COVID roundtable with health care professionals

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Decatur man located

Missing Decatur man located

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man reported missing by family members has been located and is not in need of assistance.

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 40 goats escaped their pen to parade around a Georgia city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News