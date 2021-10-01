COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

DECATUR - The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit Street, Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return to the health department on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at two locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Recommended for you…

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.