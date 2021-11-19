COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters available in Decatur

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for the coming weeks in Decatur.
First dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered only to children ages 5 to 11 at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Nov. 30, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:30 p.m.
Individuals who receive their first dose on Nov. 23 must be able to return on Dec. 14 to get their second dose, while others who receive their first dose on Nov. 30 must be able to return on Dec. 22 to get their second dose.
Both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine, as well as the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the health department on Dec. 1, to patients 12 years or older and on Friday, Dec. 3, to anyone 5 years or older from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Anyone who receives their first dose Dec. 1 must be able to return Dec. 22 for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine or Dec. 29 for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Others who receive their first dose on Dec. 3 must be able to return Dec. 29 for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine or Jan. 5 for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine
A parent or legal guardian must be present with the child. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring the child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian.
Appointments are required. Go to maconcountyhealth.org or call (217) 718-6205 to make an appointment.