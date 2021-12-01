COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters available in Decatur

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots by appointment only next week in Decatur.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. only for children ages 5 to 11.

Both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, as well as the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department for those 5 years and older on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

First and second booster shots will be available on Dec. 8 and 9

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, booster shots are approved for those who are 18 and older. Those who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must wait at least six months after receiving their second dose before getting a booster and others who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only have to wait two month before getting a booster.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or a booster shot at the health department, individuals can go to maconcountyhealth.org/

