COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters available in Decatur

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots next week in Decatur.

Both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine, as well as the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at Lucy Loft, 1165 University Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

Recommended for you…

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters will be available at the health department to individuals who received their second dose before May 4 and Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single dose shot on or before Sept. 3.

Lucy Loft will also provide Pfizer vaccine boosters to individuals who received their second dose on or before May 4.

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situation that put them at high risk.

Appointments are required for the booster shots.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or a booster shot at the health department, individuals can visit this link.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.