COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters available in Decatur

Vaccine - File

Tushar Mehta prepares a COVID-19 vaccine to administer to children during a free vaccination event at the Chicago Teachers Union Headquarters, Nov. 12, 2021, for children ages 5 and up.

 ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

A study conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases found that South Africans infected with Omicron were 80% less likely to require hospitalization.

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots by appointment only next week in Decatur.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., for those 5 years and older on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. First and second booster shots will also be available.

Do not plan attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, booster shots are approved for those who are 16 and older. Those who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must wait at least six months after receiving their second dose before getting a booster, and others who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only have to wait two months before getting a booster.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or a booster shot at the health department, go to maconcountyhealth.org/.

