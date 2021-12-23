COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters available in Decatur

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots by appointment only next week in Decatur.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., for those 5 years and older on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. First and second booster shots will also be available.

Do not plan attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, booster shots are approved for those who are 16 and older. Those who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must wait at least six months after receiving their second dose before getting a booster, and others who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only have to wait two months before getting a booster.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or a booster shot at the health department, go to maconcountyhealth.org/.

