COVID outbreaks reported at Nokomis, Hillsboro long-term care facilities

TAYLORVILLE — Central Illinois health officials officials are reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in two long-term care facilities.

The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday said the Nokomis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 505 Stevens St. and Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation at 9086 Illinois 127 in Hillsboro are experiencing outbreaks of coronavirus.

The Nokomis facility had six residents and two staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation had six residents and one staff member test positive.

Precautions are currently being taken to stop the spread of the virus at both facilities, the health department said.

Officials encourage residents to continue practicing social distancing, wearing protective masks in public and frequently washing hands to help limit the spread of COVID.

New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.