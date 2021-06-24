Crack dealer stopped in Forsyth confesses after detectives check his phone, police report

FORSYTH — Police said a crack dealer pulled over in Forsyth at first tried to deny he was a dealer, even though he had a bag of the drug sitting on top of a digital scale in his vehicle.

He claimed he had just bought “a ball” of crack to smoke for his own pleasure. But detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 52-year-old man suddenly changed his tune when a search of his phone gave a detailed picture of his customer base.

“Upon reviewing multiple text conversations exchanged (by the dealer), it was observed that he was selling crack cocaine to multiple individuals,” said Detective T.J. Wolfe who signed a sworn affidavit.

“When questioned about this, he admitted to selling crack cocaine to people that he knew. He was transported to the Macon County Jail.”

Wolfe said the man’s vehicle had been subject to a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after he was seen to commit multiple traffic violations on Clement Avenue and Commerce Place Drive.

Wolfe said the sport utility vehicle stank of cannabis and the man also had a glass pipe for smoking crack inside the SUV and the pipe was loaded with a “white, rock-like substance, consistent with crack cocaine.”

“A bag of crack cocaine was located in the vehicle’s center console, on top of a fully functional digital scale,” added Wolfe. “The crack cocaine in the vehicle’s console would later be determined to have a gross field weight of 6.1 grams.”

Police said they found another container with crack inside it when they searched the man, who was also carrying more than $1,240 in cash.

The man was jailed on a preliminary charge of drug delivery and he was freed from the Macon County Jail Thursday after making a bond payment of $1,000 on bail set at $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

