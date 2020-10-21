 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash blocking Illinois 121 at Wyckles Road
0 comments
alert top story

Crash blocking Illinois 121 at Wyckles Road

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
121-wyckles road crash

Emergency crews, as viewed from the intersection of Wyckles and Park roads, work the scene of a crash involving a semitruck and a truck Wednesday afternoon at Wyckles and Illinois 121. The highway is closed at this time.

 GARRETT KARSTEN, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Illinois State Police are handling a crash at Illinois 121 and Wyckles Road in Macon County. 

A Macon County Sheriff's Department deputy near the scene could only say the crash involved a semitruck and a truck. 

Emergency crews remain on the scene and Illinois 121 is blocked at this intersection. Please seek an alternate route.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This story will be updated.

https://www.google.com/maps/@39.9097984,-89.0288177,3a,75y,227.66h,74.3t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1s5FhOML_tfSYF0pwhAfbbgQ!2e0!6s%2F%2Fgeo0.ggpht.com%2Fcbk%3Fpanoid%3D5FhOML_tfSYF0pwhAfbbgQ%26output%3Dthumbnail%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26thumb%3D2%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D99.7884%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i13312!8i6656

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News