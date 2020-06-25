Crash causing delays on Interstate 72 near Harristown

HARRISTOWN — Police are on the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 72 near Harristown.
Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said it occurred just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, but further details are not available.
Brown said a person was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.
Illinois State police are investigating and were still on the scene around 9:30 a.m.
The crash was in eastbound lanes.
This story will be updated.
