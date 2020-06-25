You are the owner of this article.
Crash causing delays on Interstate 72 near Harristown
breaking

Crash causing delays on Interstate 72 near Harristown

Police Lights

HARRISTOWN — Police are on the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 72 near Harristown.

Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said it occurred just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, but further details are not available. 

Brown said a person was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.

Illinois State police are investigating and were still on the scene around 9:30 a.m. 

The crash was in eastbound lanes.

This story will be updated. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

