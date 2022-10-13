 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes portion of East William Street Road

DECATUR — A crash has closed East William Street Road (Illinois 105) between North Illini Road and South Oakley Road, Illinois State Police said.

In a news release issued shortly before 7 a.m., authorities said the road will be closed “over the next several hours,” requiring motorists to find an alternate route.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

