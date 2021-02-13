 Skip to main content
Crews called to garage fire Saturday in Decatur
Crews called to garage fire Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR — Crews were called to a garage fire Saturday afternoon in Decatur.

The fire department reported arriving to the scene of 82 Oriole Drive around 3:01 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a detached garage. A hose was advanced to the inside and later ventilation was used to bring the fire under control, taking just under an hour, a statement from the department said. 

No injuries were reported and no occupants had to be relocated, according to the statement. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department. 

