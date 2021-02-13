Crews called to garage fire Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR — Crews were called to a garage fire Saturday afternoon in Decatur.

The fire department reported arriving to the scene of 82 Oriole Drive around 3:01 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a detached garage. A hose was advanced to the inside and later ventilation was used to bring the fire under control, taking just under an hour, a statement from the department said.

No injuries were reported and no occupants had to be relocated, according to the statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department.

Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.