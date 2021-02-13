Crews called to garage fire Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR — Crews were called to a garage fire Saturday afternoon in Decatur.
The fire department reported arriving to the scene of 82 Oriole Drive around 3:01 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a detached garage. A hose was advanced to the inside and later ventilation was used to bring the fire under control, taking just under an hour, a statement from the department said.
No injuries were reported and no occupants had to be relocated, according to the statement.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department.
Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire
Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire
Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon.
A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.
Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…
The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…
The Decatur Fire Department responded before 2 p.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street.
