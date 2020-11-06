 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews put out van on fire within 10 feet of Decatur church
0 comments

Crews put out van on fire within 10 feet of Decatur church

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Fire crews responded to a vehicle on fire Thursday evening that was within 10 feet of a church. 

The Decatur Fire Department around 9:14 p.m. arrived at 1 N. Bachrach Ct. to find a fully involved passenger van, which was quickly put out. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

PHOTOS: Firefighters battle grass fire along Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail

PHOTOS: Firefighters battle grass fire along Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail

1 of 7

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News