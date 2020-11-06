Crews put out van on fire within 10 feet of Decatur church

DECATUR— Fire crews responded to a vehicle on fire Thursday evening that was within 10 feet of a church.
The Decatur Fire Department around 9:14 p.m. arrived at 1 N. Bachrach Ct. to find a fully involved passenger van, which was quickly put out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
