Crews quickly extinguish Decatur apartment fire

DECATUR — No one was injured in an apartment fire in the 400 block of West Wood Street early Saturday, the Decatur Fire Department said.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. by a caller who believed an oxygen bottle had exploded, the fire department said in a statement. Crews arrived to find a fire in one of the building's apartments; the occupant had already gotten out of the building.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire was extinguished quickly, while residents of the building were taken across the street to the Decatur Ambulance Service facility to stay warm.

After smoke and carbon monoxide were removed by a ventilation fan, residents of other apartments in the building were allowed to return. The occupant of the affected apartment was relocated to a daughter's home.

Some units remained on scene for about 90 minutes to investigate and ventilate, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.