Crews repairing ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion

MOUNT ZION — Traffic delays are expected in Mount  Zion as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line on West Main Street. 

The ruptured gas line located on West Main Street in between Baltimore and Carrington avenues is under repair as of approximately 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an alert from the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System. 

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

