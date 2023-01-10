Crews repairing ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion

MOUNT ZION — Traffic delays are expected in Mount Zion as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line on West Main Street.
The ruptured gas line located on West Main Street in between Baltimore and Carrington avenues is under repair as of approximately 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an alert from the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
