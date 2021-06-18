 Skip to main content
Crews respond to a 4-vehicle crash in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur police and fire crews responded to a four-vehicle crash shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at Division and Monroe streets.

According to Battalion Chief Wade Watson, Decatur Ambulance Service transported two people to area hospitals. The extent of the injuries were unknown Friday evening.

At least nine people were involved in the accident, ranging in ages from infant to senior citizens, Watson said.

Members of the police department were at the scene for nearly two hours after the accident, due to the nature of the accident.

Fire crews assisted with traffic control.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

