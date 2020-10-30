Crews respond to apartment fire Friday in Decatur

DECATUR — Crews were called to a cooking fire Friday in a Decatur apartment.
The fire was in the 4700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 12:19 p.m.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen, the fire department said in a statement.
Unattended cooking was the cause. No injuries were reported.
