Crews respond to early Tuesday morning house fire in Decatur

DECATUR — Officials say firefighters responded to an early Tuesday morning house fire at 1146 S. 20th St.

The Decatur Fire Department, in a statement, said firefighters arrived at the property around 4:29 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the house. Department officials reported no injuries. Fire crews cleared the scene around 8:19 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office as of Tuesday morning.

