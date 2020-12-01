Crews respond to early Tuesday morning house fire in Decatur

DECATUR — Officials say firefighters responded to an early Tuesday morning house fire at 1146 S. 20th St.
The Decatur Fire Department, in a statement, said firefighters arrived at the property around 4:29 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the house. Department officials reported no injuries. Fire crews cleared the scene around 8:19 a.m.
Support Local Journalism
The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office as of Tuesday morning.
Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire
Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire
Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon.
A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.
Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…
The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…
The Decatur Fire Department responded before 2 p.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!