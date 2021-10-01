 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crews respond to electrical fire in Mount Zion

  • 0

MOUNT ZION — An electrical fire Friday evening in a Mount Zion apartment prompted a multi-department response.

Mount Zion Fire Capt. Paul Hartwig said a ventilation fan in a ceiling apparently overheated, causing insulation to smolder and create smoke that escaped through vents in the roof of the two-story structure.

Decatur fire crews respond to three suspicious fires early Friday

Hartwig said no one was home where the faulty fan was discovered. Neighbors said, however, that the occupant told them there was a fire earlier in the day and that it had been extinguished before leaving.

Firefighters were called the apartment building, located at Dogwood Drive and Bucks Lair Court around 6 p.m.

In addition to Mount Zion, crews were on hand from Long Creek and South Wheatland fire districts as well as the Decatur Ambulance Service.

Hartwig said there were no injuries.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur group looking to help, house Afghan refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News