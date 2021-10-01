Crews respond to electrical fire in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — An electrical fire Friday evening in a Mount Zion apartment prompted a multi-department response.

Mount Zion Fire Capt. Paul Hartwig said a ventilation fan in a ceiling apparently overheated, causing insulation to smolder and create smoke that escaped through vents in the roof of the two-story structure.

Hartwig said no one was home where the faulty fan was discovered. Neighbors said, however, that the occupant told them there was a fire earlier in the day and that it had been extinguished before leaving.

Firefighters were called the apartment building, located at Dogwood Drive and Bucks Lair Court around 6 p.m.

In addition to Mount Zion, crews were on hand from Long Creek and South Wheatland fire districts as well as the Decatur Ambulance Service.

Hartwig said there were no injuries.

