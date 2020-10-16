Crews respond to fire at Decatur apartment building

DECATUR — Crews quickly extinguished a fire in the exterior stairwell of a Decatur apartment building Friday evening.

Decatur Fire Department officials said in a statement that the fire at 3954 Camelot Drive was reported shortly before 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke showing from the third-floor exterior stairwell. The fire was quickly brought under control, and an overhaul and investigation were completed.

No one was injured and no one had to be relocated, the department said. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Crews had cleared the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

