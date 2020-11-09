 Skip to main content
Crews respond to Monday morning house fire in Decatur
Crews respond to Monday morning house fire in Decatur

DECATUR— Crews responded to a one-story house fire early Monday morning. 

A statement from the Decatur Fire Department said firefighters responded to 1520 W. Cushing St. around 5:20 a.m. to find the structure with smoke and fire showing.

The fire was brought under control quickly and the State Fire Marshals Office assisted with an investigation.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

