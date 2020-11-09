Crews respond to Monday morning house fire in Decatur

DECATUR— Crews responded to a one-story house fire early Monday morning.
A statement from the Decatur Fire Department said firefighters responded to 1520 W. Cushing St. around 5:20 a.m. to find the structure with smoke and fire showing.
The fire was brought under control quickly and the State Fire Marshals Office assisted with an investigation.
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle grass fire along Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!