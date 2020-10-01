Crews respond to West Green Street house fire

DECATUR — Fire crews on Thursday put out a structure fire in the 1000 block of West Green Street.

They arrived at 6:15 p.m. to find a single-story house with smoke showing, according to a Decatur Fire Department statement.

"Hose lines were advanced into the house, and the fire was brought under control quickly," the statement said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross helped one person who was inside with a place to stay.

