DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week.
According to a news release, officers were dispatched at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 22 to the 1600 block of East Walnut Street in reference to a shooting.
"Officers arrived on scene and observed a residence in this block to have multiple bullet defects," the police stated. "Officers observed numerous shell casings outside near the rear of the residence."
No one inside the house was struck. The occupant of the residence said they had no idea who would want to shoot their house.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477. Crimestoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.
