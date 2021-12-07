 Skip to main content
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help identifying burglary suspect

DECATUR – The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a burglary of a local business on Black Friday.

According to Officer Tucker Tool, units were detailed to a report of a burglary at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Wathan’s Auto Repair, 3162 N. Woodford St.

A cash register and an undisclosed amount of money were observed missing.

Tool said the investigation revealed that a late 90s to early 2000s model gray-colored Buick car drove onto the lot of the business at approximately 6:54 p.m.

The occupant of the Buick is described as a 30 to 40 year-old white male with dark hair and a beard and wearing a gray hooded shirt and sweatpants along with black gloves.

The suspect also appeared to have a tattoo on the left side of his neck with possible writing that could be a name or something else, Tool said.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was recovered from the business’s security cameras.

Surveillance Photo

Any information regarding this crime should be reported to Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

