CRIME OF THE WEEK

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help to find armed robber

  • 0

Crime scene investigators have even had trouble distinguishing one from the other.

DECATUR — Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who robbed the Circle K gas station, 205 W. 1st Drive in Decatur, at gunpoint around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 7.

The robbery is this week’s Crime of the Week focus from Decatur police who said the man grabbed a quantity of cash and fled on foot, running eastbound toward Franklin Street Road.

In a news release, police describe the suspect as aged in his late teens to early 20s, 5-feet-10-inches tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with the numbers 227 written in yellow across the back.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

