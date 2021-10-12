CRIME OF THE WEEK: Decatur police seek help with arson investigation

DECATUR — Decatur police are seeking the public's help solving the crime of the week, an aggravated arson that took place in July.

According to official reports, the Decatur Fire Department and police responded to the 1600 block of West Leafland Avenue in reference to an aggravated arson at 11:30 p.m. on July 10. Officers arrived to find the rear of a home on fire.

Firefighters discovered two bottles of lighter fluid next to the rear of the house, according to the report.

Neighboring residents told police they saw an individual dressed in all black clothing with a black ski mask behind the home just before the fire started and later saw the individual running in a southwest direction from the residence.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS which offers rewards up to $500 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers do not need to give their names.

