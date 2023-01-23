Crime of the Week: Police need help solving a shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police officers responded to reports of the shooting on Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of West Green Street.

"Officers arrived on scene and observed numerous shell casings in the roadway," the press release stated. "A short time later a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Police interviewed the victim who said he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle when a blue-colored Ford Fusion drove past him traveling westbound. The passenger in blue car leaned out and began shooting at the victim multiple times. The car continued driving west and then was seen northbound on Oakland Street.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

