 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crime of the Week: Police need help solving a shooting

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police officers responded to reports of the shooting on Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of West Green Street.

"Officers arrived on scene and observed numerous shell casings in the roadway," the press release stated. "A short time later a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Police interviewed the victim who said he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle when a blue-colored Ford Fusion drove past him traveling westbound. The passenger in blue car leaned out and began shooting at the victim multiple times. The car continued driving west and then was seen northbound on Oakland Street.

People are also reading…

Narcan training sessions offered to Central Illinois businesses

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese turn to traditional remedies to fight Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News